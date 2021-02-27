Left Menu

UN chief returns to The Bronx for second coronavirus shot

UN Secretary-General António Guterres  received his second COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Morris Academy for Collaborative Studies in The Bronx,  New York, on Friday.

UN News | Updated: 27-02-2021 04:13 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 04:13 IST
UN chief returns to The Bronx for second coronavirus shot

The Secretary-Generally has repeatedly called for the vaccines to be "a global public good", accessible to all people, everywhere.

All UN staffers at UN Headquarters are waiting their turn for the vaccine based on the local rollout plan, and Mr. Guterres is among the first in the Big Apple-based UN family to receive a jab, based on his eligibility - he's over the standard UN retirement aged of 65.

The UN chief spoke to the site manager while getting his second innoculation about the importance of fair access to all.

The UN and partners have established the COVAX Facility so that all countries will have equitable access to these medicines.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to receive global energy and environment leadership award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek global energy and environment leadership award during an annual international energy conference next week.The prime minister will also deliver the keynote address at the CERAWeek Confer...

WRAPUP 3-Saudi de facto ruler approved operation that led to Khashoggi's death - U.S.

Saudi Arabias de facto ruler approved an operation to capture or kill murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, according to U.S. intelligence released on Friday as the United States imposed sanctions on some of those involved but spared...

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine backed by advisory panel, U.S. authorization to follow

A panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted to recommend authorization of Johnson Johnsons one-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, bringing it an important step closer to a U.S. rollout. The FDA...

Spanish report calls for killing of more than 850 cattle on pariah ship

More than 850 cows that spent months aboard a ship wandering across the Mediterranean are not fit for transport anymore and should be killed, according to a confidential report by Spanish government veterinarians seen by Reuters. The cows w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021