UN chief returns to The Bronx for second coronavirus shot

The Secretary-Generally has repeatedly called for the vaccines to be "a global public good", accessible to all people, everywhere.

All UN staffers at UN Headquarters are waiting their turn for the vaccine based on the local rollout plan, and Mr. Guterres is among the first in the Big Apple-based UN family to receive a jab, based on his eligibility - he's over the standard UN retirement aged of 65.

The UN chief spoke to the site manager while getting his second innoculation about the importance of fair access to all.

The UN and partners have established the COVAX Facility so that all countries will have equitable access to these medicines.

