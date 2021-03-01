PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Brazil variant of coronavirus found in the UK https://on.ft.com/3q0Zuld Rapid vaccine rollout promises faster economic revival and fewer tax rises https://on.ft.com/3pWRX7a

Sunak 'should not raise taxes' in Budget, say MPs https://on.ft.com/2NETvpp Overview

Six people in the Britain have been infected with a strain of coronavirus linked to a surge in cases in Brazil, including one person whom the British authorities have not yet been able to trace. The United Kingdom's rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will help a faster economic recovery, requiring fewer tax rises than feared, official Budget forecasts will show this week.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak should not raise taxes in the Budget because doing so would risk undermining the United Kingdom's economic recovery from the COVID-19 downturn, MPs have said. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

