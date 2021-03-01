Mexico's coronavirus czar in hospital with COVID-19 - health official

Mexico's coronavirus czar has been hospitalized over the past several days for treatment for COVID-19, a health official said on Sunday, as the country marks the one-year anniversary of its first confirmed infections.

Hugo Lopez-Gatell, who has spearheaded the country's response to the pandemic, was in stable condition and recovering well, said Ruy Lopez, head of the National Center of Preventative Programs and Disease Control (Cenaprece), at a news conference.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)