Sikkim reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 6,145

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 01-03-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 09:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 6,145 on Monday as eight more people tested positive for the infection, an official said.

South Sikkim reported five new cases, while East Sikkim registered three fresh infections, state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said.

The Himalayan state now has 46 active cases, while 5,867 people have recovered from the disease, 135 patients have succumbed to the infection, and 97 have migrated to other states, he said.

Sikkim has so far tested 78,771 samples for COVID-19, including 153 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

