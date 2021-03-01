Left Menu

Modi takes home-grown vaccine as India widens immunisation drive

Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" The government said last week it would let people choose their vaccination centres, effectively letting beneficiaries pick either the home-grown COVAXIN shot or the AstraZeneca vaccine, unlike earlier. The inoculation campaign has progressed slower than expected due to a reluctance of health and front-line workers to take COVAXIN, which was approved without late-stage efficacy data.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 09:23 IST
Modi takes home-grown vaccine as India widens immunisation drive
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inoculated with the first dose of a home-grown coronavirus vaccine on Monday, kicking off an expansion of the country's immunization campaign that began in mid-January with healthcare workers. People above 60, and those who are 45 or more and suffering from certain medical conditions, are now eligible for the vaccinations.

India, which has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world after the United States, has so far vaccinated more than 12 million health and front-line workers. "Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," Modi said on Twitter, posting a picture of him getting the shot at a government hospital in New Delhi.

"I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" The government said last week it would let people choose their vaccination centers, effectively letting beneficiaries pick either the home-grown COVAXIN shot or the AstraZeneca vaccine, unlike earlier.

The inoculation campaign has progressed slower than expected due to a reluctance of health and front-line workers to take COVAXIN, which was approved without late-stage efficacy data. Only about 11% of vaccinated people have opted for the product developed by Bharat Biotech and the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research. Bharat Biotech has said efficacy data from a late-stage trial on nearly 26,000 volunteers who took COVAXIN will be out soon. The company, along with India's drug regulator, says COVAXIN is safe and effective, based on early and intermediate studies.

India has reported more than 11 million coronavirus infections and over 157,000 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Hard decision' to drop Abraham from Chelsea squad against Man Utd: Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admitted that dropping forward Tammy Abraham from the clash against Manchester United was a hard decision for him. The striker was not part of the 18-man squad as the Blues played out a goalless draw with Unite...

Chandrababu Naidu detained by police at Tirupati airport

Telugu Desam Party TDP leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was detained by Renigunta police at Tirupati airport in Renigunta on Monday, while on way for election campaigning in Chittoor district. Naidu sat on a dharna at Ti...

TN should show the way to India in keeping out BJP, oust CM: Rahul Gandhi

Tamil Nadu should show the way to India in keeping away the forces that are inimical to language and culture and those projecting one culture, one nation and one history concept, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday.History has shown...

SC rejects plea challenging Centre's overriding power over States on transfer, deputation of IPS Officers

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the PIL filed by a West Bengal based advocate, challenging the constitutional validity of Rule 6 1 of IPS Cadre Rules, 1954 for conferring powers on the Central government to override the states in conne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021