Health News Roundup: Exclusive: Mexico's president expected to ask Biden to share U.S. vaccines say sources; South Africa signs J&J vaccine deal, eases restrictions and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Up to six cases of Manaus variant of coronavirus detected in UK

Advertisement

Up to six cases of a highly transmissible variant of coronavirus first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus have been detected in Britain for the first time, English health officials said on Sunday. Three cases were found in England and another three in Scotland.

U.S. eyes Tuesday deliveries of J&J vaccine; urges minorities to get shots

Initial deliveries of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should start on Tuesday, senior Biden administration officials said on Sunday, saying they hoped to boost lagging vaccination rates among minorities. The officials acknowledged that vaccination rates among Black and brown Americans were "not where we ultimately want them to be", but said measures had been put in place to boost those numbers and sought to assure minorities that the vaccines were safe. Federal officials were also closely monitoring distribution to ensure it was equitable, they said.

J&J's COVID-19 shot gets CDC panel backing; vaccine near shipping

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted unanimously on Sunday to recommend Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot for widespread use, and U.S. officials said initial shipments would start on Sunday. Providing a final clearance for the vaccine a day after it was authorized by U.S. regulators, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted 12-0 to recommend the vaccine from J&J as appropriate for Americans 18 and older. There was one abstention due to prior conflicts of interest.

Exclusive: Mexico's president expected to ask Biden to share U.S. vaccines, say sources

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is expected to ask President Joe Biden to consider sharing part of the U.S. coronavirus vaccine supply with its poorer southern neighbor when the two leaders hold a virtual summit on Monday, U.S. and Mexican's officials said. Biden is open to discussing the matter as part of a broader regional effort to cooperate in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic but will maintain as his "number one priority" the need to first vaccinate as many Americans as possible, a White House official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Fauci urges Americans to get any of the three COVID-19 vaccines available

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said on Sunday he would take the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, as he encouraged Americans to accept any of the three approved shots. "All three of them are really quite good, and people should take the one that's most available to them. If you go to a place and you have J&J, and that's the one that's available now, I would take it," Fauci said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

More than 20 million in Britain get first COVID-19 vaccine dose

More than 20 million people across the United Kingdom have now received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot, data showed on Sunday as the country made more progress with Europe's fastest vaccination program. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the milestone represented "a huge national achievement and he paid testament to the country's health, workers, volunteers and armed forces.

Mexico's coronavirus czar in hospital with COVID-19, as death toll nears 186,000

Mexico's coronavirus czar has been hospitalized over the past five days for COVID-19 treatment but is recovering well, a health official said on Sunday, as the country marks the one-year anniversary of its first confirmed infection. Hugo Lopez-Gatell, the face of Mexico's response to the pandemic, has drawn criticism for downplaying the need for masks and for spearheading a strategy of limited testing.

South Africa signs J&J vaccine deal, eases restrictions

South Africa has signed an agreement with Johnson & Johnson to secure 11 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and will ease restrictions due to a decline in new cases, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday. South Africa has been the hardest-hit on the continent by the pandemic, recording almost half of the COVID-19 deaths and more than a third of reported infections.

Israel plans COVID jabs for Palestinian labourers and settlement workers

Israel approved plans on Sunday to offer COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians with Israeli work permits, a step a rights group said did not go far enough to safeguard Palestinians in occupied territory. The Palestinians have received relatively few doses to date and lag far behind Israel, which has vaccinated over one-third of its population in one of the world's fastest roll-outs.

U.S. administers 75.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 75,236,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the country as of Sunday morning and it had distributed 96,402,490 doses. The tally is for both the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET Sunday, the agency said. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines involve two doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)