Odisha Opposition leader urges to CM to look into alleged harassment of relatives of patient by Hospital

Leader of Opposition in Odisha Legislative Assembly Pradipta Kumar Naik urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to take action against a private hospital for allegedly exploiting the patients' relatives by not refunding the excess amount to them even after the death of the patient.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 01-03-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 10:56 IST
Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik . Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition in Odisha Legislative Assembly Pradipta Kumar Naik urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to take action against a private hospital for allegedly exploiting the patients' relatives by not refunding the excess amount to them even after the death of the patient. He also requested the Chief Minister to hold an inquiry in the said matter and to take action against the Hospital Authority for their inhuman action and exploitation of the patient's relatives.

He said that the 70-year-old Biswanath Agarwal, who was admitted to Hospital, Bhubaneswar, died on February 22, 2021 due to Cardiac problem. The hospital authority claimed Rs 1,96,603.00 to handover the dead body to the kins of the patient. After receiving the amount, the hospital released the dead body without giving any money receipt. Later on the Hospital Authority received Rs 90,069 from the insurance company in which Hospital has shown that the total amount of the bill dues of the patient is Rs1,530,44.11, he alleged.

"Even though the hospital Authority has received Rs 43558.89 more amount from the patient, the Hospital Authority is not refunding the excess amount to the kins of the patient, which is crystal clear that the Hospital Authority is exploiting the patients," he alleged. "I would, therefore, request you to kindly cause the matter enquired by the responsible officer and action deemed proper may be taken against the Hospital Authority for their inhuman action and exploitation to the patient's relatives," he wrote in a letter to Chief Minister dated February 27. (ANI)

