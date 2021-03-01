Left Menu

The report said it was not clear over what period AstraZeneca sold its holding in Moderna. U.S. eyes Tuesday deliveries of J&J vaccine Initial deliveries of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should start on Tuesday, senior Biden administration officials said on Sunday, saying they hoped to boost lagging vaccination rates among minorities.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Modi takes home-grown vaccine

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inoculated with the first dose of a domestically developed coronavirus vaccine on Monday, kicking off an expansion of the country's immunisation campaign that began in mid-January with healthcare workers. People above 60, and those who are 45 or more and suffering from certain medical conditions, are now eligible for the vaccinations. India, which has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world after the United States, has so far vaccinated more than 12 million health and front-line workers.

Auckland coronavirus lockdown tests New Zealanders' patience The mayor of Auckland called for residents to be prioritised for COVID-19 vaccines after New Zealand's biggest city was thrown into its fourth pandemic lockdown over the weekend.

The seven-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on a city of 2 million was prompted by a single new COVID-19 case. The lockdown led to several major sporting and cultural events being cancelled or postponed and also caused traffic chaos over the weekend with people trying to get home stuck for hours at city checkpoints. AstraZeneca sells Moderna stake for over $1 bln -The Times

AstraZeneca Plc has sold its 7.7% stake in Moderna Inc for more than $1 billion after the U.S. biotechnology company's shares soared on the back of its coronavirus vaccine breakthrough, The Times reported. The report said it was not clear over what period AstraZeneca sold its holding in Moderna.

U.S. eyes Tuesday deliveries of J&J vaccine Initial deliveries of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should start on Tuesday, senior Biden administration officials said on Sunday, saying they hoped to boost lagging vaccination rates among minorities. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, encouraged Americans to accept any of the three approved shots. (Compiled by Karishma Singh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

