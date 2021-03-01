'Laga bhi di aur pata hi nahi chala': says PM Modi after receiving his first COVID-19 vaccine dose

"Laga bhi di aur pata hi nahi chala (Is it already done? I didn't even notice)," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi just after getting his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, at AIIMS Delhi on Monday. While a section of the population has been expressing reservations regarding the efficacy of the vaccine, the Prime Minister was seen calmly talking to the nurses while he received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Sister P Nivedita, the nurse from Puducherry who administered the vaccine to PM Modi, told ANI that after receiving the shot, the Prime Minister said, "Laga bhi di aur pata hi nahi chala (Is it already done? I didn't even notice)." Even the staff administering the vaccine only got to know who was their patient just minutes ahead of the vaccination.

"I found out today morning that sir (Prime Minister Modi) was going to come, and I was called to administer the vaccine. It was nice to meet him," Nivedita said. "Sir (PM Modi) has been administered the first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The second dose will be given in 28 days. He asked us from where we belong," she said.

P Nivedita has been working at AIIMS for the last three years. The second nurse present during the vaccine administration process, who hails from Kerala, said, "We found out today morning itself that sir was going to come here to get vaccinated. It was very nice. Sir was also very comfortable."

Earlier, soon after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, Prime Minister tweeted, "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS," PM Modi tweeted with his picture of receiving the jab. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19." The PM was seen wearing a gamcha from Assam, symbolic of blessings of women from the eastern state. He has been seen wearing it on many occasions.

The Covid-19 vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield, will be made available to the general public from today. As many as 1,43,01,266 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far. The first phase of the nationwide vaccination drive against Covid-19 had begun on January 16. The second phase began on February 13. (ANI)

