Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as the nationwide inoculation drive of persons above 60 and those over 45 with illnesses began.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 01-03-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 13:28 IST
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik taking his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as the nationwide inoculation drive of persons above 60 and those over 45 with illnesses began. "Happy to share that I took my first dose of #COVID19 vaccine today. Grateful to our scientists, health workers for their race against time to deliver the vaccines to people," tweeted Patnaik.

"Appeal to all eligible people to come forward and get vaccinated for a Covid Free Odisha," he added. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of Covaxin, India's homegrown coronavirus vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research, addressing the hesitancy over the COVID-19 vaccine.

PM Modi took the first dose of the vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS," PM Modi tweeted with his picture of receiving the jab.

"Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," the Prime Minister added. Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine Covaxin had run into a controversy after it got regulatory approval for emergency use without phase-3 trial results.

However, in January, the company's Chairman and Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella clarified that the vaccine is safe and Bharat Biotech conducted trials in over 12 countries besides India. In the picture that PM Modi tweeted, he is seen wearing a gamcha of Assam, which is symbolic of blessings of women from the eastern state. He has been seen wearing it on many occasions.

PM Modi was administered Bharat BioTech's Covaxin by Sister P Niveda from Puducherry. The second nurse was from Kerala. The Covid-19 vaccines- Covaxin and Covishield, will be made available to the general public from today.

The Prime Minister went to AIIMS without any route on the roads, thus choosing early morning to avoid inconvenience to public. The first phase of the nationwide vaccination drive against Covid-19 had begun on January 16. The second dose of vaccine had begun from February 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

