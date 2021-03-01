UK confident of vaccine supply, minister Zahawi says

The United Kingdom is confident it has sufficient supplies of both Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, Minister for Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday.

Zahawi said the United Kingdom's vaccine rollout would accelerate in March - at around twice the rate of the past 10 weeks.

"I see the vaccine supply numbers coming in - I'm very confident that we've got the supplies of Pfizer and AstraZeneca and soon, of course, to come other vaccines like Moderna as well," Zahawi told the BBC.

