UK confident of vaccine supply, minister Zahawi says

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:15 IST
UK confident of vaccine supply, minister Zahawi says
Nadhim Zahawi Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United Kingdom is confident it has sufficient supplies of both Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, Minister for Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday.

Zahawi said the United Kingdom's vaccine rollout would accelerate in March - at around twice the rate of the past 10 weeks.

"I see the vaccine supply numbers coming in - I'm very confident that we've got the supplies of Pfizer and AstraZeneca and soon, of course, to come other vaccines like Moderna as well," Zahawi told the BBC.

