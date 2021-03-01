Left Menu

Modi takes home-grown vaccine as India widens immunization drive

"Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" The government said last week it would let people choose their vaccination centres, effectively letting beneficiaries pick either the home-grown COVAXIN shot or the AstraZeneca vaccine, unlike earlier. The inoculation campaign has run slower than expected due to a reluctance of health and front-line workers to take COVAXIN, which was approved without late-stage efficacy data.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 14:06 IST
Modi takes home-grown vaccine as India widens immunization drive
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inoculated with the first dose of a home-grown coronavirus vaccine on Monday, kicking off an expansion of the country's immunisation campaign as infections rise in some big states.

People above 60, and those who are 45 or more and suffering from certain medical conditions, are now eligible for the vaccinations. But some inoculation centres reported issues with the government's Co-Win portal used to coordinate the drive, which could slow its progress. India, which has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases after the United States, has so far vaccinated 12 million health and front-line workers since starting its immunisation programme in mid-January. It wants to cover 300 million of its 1.35 billion people by August.

"I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine," 70-year-old Modi said on Twitter, posting a picture of him getting the shot at a government hospital in New Delhi. "Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" The government said last week it would let people choose their vaccination centres, effectively letting beneficiaries pick either the home-grown COVAXIN shot or the AstraZeneca vaccine, unlike earlier.

The inoculation campaign has run slower than expected due to a reluctance of health and front-line workers to take COVAXIN, which was approved without late-stage efficacy data. Only about 11% of vaccinated people have opted for the product developed by Bharat Biotech and the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research. Bharat Biotech has said efficacy data from a late-stage trial on nearly 26,000 volunteers who took COVAXIN will be out soon. The company, along with India's drug regulator, says COVAXIN is safe and effective, based on early and intermediate studies.

"Inspired and humbled by Hon'ble PM's remarkable commitment to building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Bharat Biotech said in reply to Modi's tweet, referring to his self-reliance pitch to back local products. "Yes, we all shall fight COVID-19 together and emerge victoriously."

ONLINE, OFFLINE? Initial glitches in the Co-Win portal had hampered vaccination, and some of the troubles resurfaced on Monday in states such as Odisha in the east and Maharashtra in the west, officials said.

Modi's home state of Gujarat, however, said the roll-out was progressing fine. "We haven't faced any glitches," said Jaiprakash Shivahare, Gujarat's commissioner of health. "The government of India has assured us that there is no issue of vaccine availability and asked us to use the vaccines as early as possible."

India has reported more than 11 million coronavirus infections and over 157,000 deaths. Of the 15,510 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, Maharashtra state accounted for 8,293 followed by Kerala's 3,254 infections. The health ministry reported 106 deaths in the past 24 hours, with no fatalities recorded in 20 of India's three dozen states and federal territories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate panel to vote to advance Garland's nomination as attorney general

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday is due to vote to advance Merrick Garland, President Joe Bidens attorney general nominee, paving the way for the U.S. Senate to vote to confirm him to the post.Garland has garnered support among...

Vice President takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Chennai on Monday as vaccination begun for the general population, beginning with people above 60 and those with comorbidities above 45. I took my first dose of ...

BRIEF-Fed's Thomas Barkin Says ‘Daylight On The Horizon’ For U.S. Economy - WSJ

FEDS THOMAS BARKIN SAYS DAYLIGHT ON THE HORIZON FOR U.S. ECONOMY - WSJ FEDS BARKIN SAYS U.S. ECONOMY WILL CONTINUE RECOVERING FROM THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC THIS YEAR - WSJ FEDS BARKIN SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO RISE, BUT NOT TO PROBLEMATIC...

Montreal's Olympic Stadium opens to vaccinating elderly as Canada plays catch-up

As COVID-19 vaccinations ramp-up in Canada, one of the countrys largest stadiums is preparing to receive thousands of elderly, while provinces enlist dentists, midwives and chiropractors to help meet the expected rush for jabs.A slow rollou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021