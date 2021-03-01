Left Menu

Foreign journalists in China see 'rapid decline in media freedom'- survey

China used coronavirus prevention measures, intimidation and visa curbs to limit foreign reporting in 2020, ushering in a "rapid decline in media freedom," the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China (FCCC) said on Monday. For the third year in a row, no journalists told the group that working conditions had improved, the FCCC said in an annual report based on 150 responses to a survey of correspondents and interviews with bureau chiefs.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 14:11 IST
Foreign journalists in China see 'rapid decline in media freedom'- survey
Chinese flag Image Credit: ANI

China used coronavirus prevention measures, intimidation, and visa curbs to limit foreign reporting in 2020, ushering in a "rapid decline in media freedom," the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China (FCCC) said on Monday.

For the third year in a row, no journalists told the group that working conditions had improved, the FCCC said in an annual report based on 150 responses to a survey of correspondents and interviews with bureau chiefs. "All arms of state power - including surveillance systems introduced to curb coronavirus - were used to harass and intimidate journalists, their Chinese colleagues, and those whom the foreign press sought to interview," it said.

Authorities cited public health concerns to deny reporters access to sensitive areas and threatened them with enforced quarantine, it added. Visa restrictions were also used to put pressure on reporting. At least 13 correspondents were given press credentials valid for 6 months or less, the FCCC said. Foreign reporters based in China typically receive one-year visas and must renew them annually.

Journalists were also used as "pawns" in China's diplomatic disputes, it added. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday that the report's claims were "baseless".

"We always welcome media and journalists from all countries to cover news in China according to the law ... what we oppose is an ideological bias against China and fake news in the name of press freedom," he said, at a daily news briefing. China expelled more than a dozen foreign journalists at U.S. media organizations in 2020, amid a series of tit-for-tat actions between the countries. Washington also slashed the number of journalists permitted to work in the United States at four major Chinese state-owned media outlets.

In September, Australia helped two of its foreign correspondents leave China after they were questioned by the country's state security ministry. Journalists reporting from far-western Xinjiang, where China has been accused of large-scale human rights abuses, encountered especially intense harassment, the report said.

Last year Chinese authorities detained Cheng Lei, an Australian citizen working for Chinese state media, and later Haze Fan, a Chinese national working for Bloomberg News, both on suspicion of endangering national security. Both remain in detention.

Some Reuters journalists are members of the FCCC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Credit demand may almost double to 9-10% in FY22: Report

On the back of timely government and regulatory measures this fiscal, which helped the economy to recover faster than expected, bank credit is seen growing 400-500 bps to 9-10 per cent in the next financial year, according to a report.In th...

Minister welcomes appointment of Nomkhita Mona as new Post Office CEO

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has welcomed the appointment of Nomkhita Mona as the new Chief Executive Officer of the South African Post Office SAPO for a five-year term. She will play a leading ro...

SPECIAL REPORT-Donors bet a U.S. firm could transform disease testing in Africa. Then COVID-19 hit

For much of last year, the coronavirus crept, undetected, across eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.Test samples had to be sent more than 1,500 kilometres from remote hospitals to the capital Kinshasa. Results took weeks to come back. Som...

Spotlight moves to U.S. Senate as Democrats push $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

U.S. Democrats are anxious for Congress to pass President Joe Bidens top priority - his 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill - in the next two weeks. Their biggest challenge lies just ahead getting it through a Senate where they have the sl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021