Left Menu

Harsh Vardhan praises PM Modi for leading by example, urges opposition to take COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lead by example as he took the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine the day when the vaccination of people above 60 years began, said Union Health and Family Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday. He also urged opposition leaders to take the COVID-19 vaccine and help in ending the vaccine hesitancy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 14:59 IST
Harsh Vardhan praises PM Modi for leading by example, urges opposition to take COVID-19 vaccine
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan speaking to ANI. . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lead by example as he took the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine the day when the vaccination of people above 60 years began, said Union Health and Family Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday. He also urged opposition leaders to take the COVID-19 vaccine and help in ending the vaccine hesitancy. Talking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "I have been saying from the beginning that both our vaccines are safe and perfect as far as immunogenicity is concerned. We are thankful to Prime Minister, he has always told us that you have to lead by example. He took the jab first when the vaccination of people above 60 years has begun."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi took the first dose of Covaxin, a coronavirus vaccine developed in India by biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research. "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS," PM Modi had tweeted with his picture of receiving the jab. "Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," the Prime Minister had added.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister added that now we must bury all misconceptions and apprehensions over Covaxin. "Prime Minister Modi took Covaxin, against which a lot of misinformation was spread even when it was scientifically perfect. I think the Prime Minister has given a clear message to the country. All misinformation and hesitancy should be buried once and for all," the Minister said. The Minister also called on the opposition leaders, elected representatives and common people to come forward and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"I appeal to all citizens who are above 60 years of age, those above 45 years with comorbidities, all MPs-MLAs and even Opposition MLAs to get vaccinated. This would send a message to people that they should get vaccinated at the earliest," he said. "I will do the booking today and I plan to get vaccinated tomorrow," the Minister added.

The second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups began on Monday with the Union Health Ministry calling out eligible people to get an appointment at respective hospitals in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Credit demand may almost double to 9-10% in FY22: Report

On the back of timely government and regulatory measures this fiscal, which helped the economy to recover faster than expected, bank credit is seen growing 400-500 bps to 9-10 per cent in the next financial year, according to a report.In th...

Minister welcomes appointment of Nomkhita Mona as new Post Office CEO

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has welcomed the appointment of Nomkhita Mona as the new Chief Executive Officer of the South African Post Office SAPO for a five-year term. She will play a leading ro...

SPECIAL REPORT-Donors bet a U.S. firm could transform disease testing in Africa. Then COVID-19 hit

For much of last year, the coronavirus crept, undetected, across eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.Test samples had to be sent more than 1,500 kilometres from remote hospitals to the capital Kinshasa. Results took weeks to come back. Som...

Spotlight moves to U.S. Senate as Democrats push $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

U.S. Democrats are anxious for Congress to pass President Joe Bidens top priority - his 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill - in the next two weeks. Their biggest challenge lies just ahead getting it through a Senate where they have the sl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021