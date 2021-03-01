Left Menu

No death has occurred due to Covid-19 vaccination, says Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Monday stated that no death has occurred due to Covid-19 vaccination in the country so far.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 15:36 IST
No death has occurred due to Covid-19 vaccination, says Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Monday stated that no death has occurred due to Covid-19 vaccination in the country so far. Talking about the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccines, he said to ANI, "The side effects are minimal like swelling or fever. This sometimes happens during normal vaccination too. Hospitalisation due to vaccination is 0.0004 - it's negligible. No death has occurred due to vaccination."

The Union Health Minister further said, "If someone dies 4 days or 10 days after inoculation, you can't link it to vaccination. Every death has been scientifically investigated. High powered experts committee evaluate it, no case has come yet that death is vaccine-induced." He also said that more than one crore frontline workers have been vaccinated so far and more than 20 countries are using our vaccines and added that questioning of the vaccines is politically motivated.

The second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups began on Monday with the Union Health Ministry calling out eligible people to get an appointment at respective hospitals in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Credit demand may almost double to 9-10% in FY22: Report

On the back of timely government and regulatory measures this fiscal, which helped the economy to recover faster than expected, bank credit is seen growing 400-500 bps to 9-10 per cent in the next financial year, according to a report.In th...

Minister welcomes appointment of Nomkhita Mona as new Post Office CEO

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has welcomed the appointment of Nomkhita Mona as the new Chief Executive Officer of the South African Post Office SAPO for a five-year term. She will play a leading ro...

SPECIAL REPORT-Donors bet a U.S. firm could transform disease testing in Africa. Then COVID-19 hit

For much of last year, the coronavirus crept, undetected, across eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.Test samples had to be sent more than 1,500 kilometres from remote hospitals to the capital Kinshasa. Results took weeks to come back. Som...

Spotlight moves to U.S. Senate as Democrats push $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

U.S. Democrats are anxious for Congress to pass President Joe Bidens top priority - his 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill - in the next two weeks. Their biggest challenge lies just ahead getting it through a Senate where they have the sl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021