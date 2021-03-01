Left Menu

2nd vaccination phase:89-yr-old doctor gets 1st shot in Bhopal

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-03-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 15:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination began in Madhya Pradesh on Monday with an 89- year-old retired doctor getting the first shot in Bhopal.

India on Monday opened up the inoculation drive for people above 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with co-morbidities.

In Bhopal, the drive began at the Government Gandhi Medical College (GMC) where state Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang was present.

Sarang took Dr. N P Mishra (89), a retired government doctor, on a wheel-chair for the latter to receive his first vaccine shot, a public relations department official said.

Talking to PTI after the inoculation, Mishra said, ''I got mild fever after the shot, but it is quite normal. I am feeling perfectly fine and I would recommend others also to take the vaccine.'' Sarang interacted with some of the senior citizens who were vaccinated at the GMC.

Those who were given the vaccine shots were kept under observation for 30 minutes after the inoculation.

In Bhopal, the vaccine doses are being given in 17 hospitals, including nine government facilities.

In Indore, which is the worst affected by COVID-19 in the state, the first vaccine shot on Monday was administered at the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) to Dr. Ravi Kumar Jain (65), who is a dentist.

Talking to reporters after taking the jab, Jain said, ''I am feeling perfectly alright after taking the first dose and will bring my wife on Tuesday to get her vaccinated.'' Dismissing rumors about the vaccine, he said ''as informed citizens, we must get ourselves vaccinated by following the government guidelines''.

The COVID-19 vaccine shots are being given free of cost at three government hospitals in Indore, including MYH, while people will have to pay Rs 250 to get the jabs at seven private hospitals in the city, officials said.

According to eyewitnesses, senior citizens in some hospitals complained of facing problems while trying to register online for the immunization drive. The hospital staff was seen helping them in completing the registration process.

Madhya Pradesh Sunday reported 363 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the state to 2,61,766.

The state has so far reported 3,864 deaths due to viral infection, as per official figures.

