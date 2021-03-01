Left Menu

NCP chief Sharad Pawar takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:17 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, his wife, and MP daughter on Monday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a civic hospital here in Maharashtra, a senior health official said.

The former Union minister was administered 'Covishield' vaccine, which is manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) in collaboration with the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, he said.

''Pawar (80) took the first shot of the vaccine along with his wife Pratibha Pawar and daughter Supriya Sule,'' Dr Tatyaro Lahane, Director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), told reporters.

Sule (51) represents Baramati Lok Sabha seat in Pune district.

On Monday, the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive began nationwide wherein people above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police security for parents of killed advocate

KarimnagarTelangana Mar 1 PTI Police security has been provided to the parents of Telangana High Court advocate who was killed at Kalvacharla village in Peddapalli district of Telangana on February 17.Ramagundam city Police Commissioner V S...

Australian player Fawad Ahmed tests positive for COVID-19

Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive for COVID-19 while playing in the Pakistan Super League and has been put in isolation, his club said on Monday.The Pakistan Cricket Board said all remaining members of Islamabad United have...

Got my jab of Covaxin, felt secure, will travel safely: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday took a jab of Bharat Biotechs Covaxin and said he felt secure after the inoculation against COVID-19.Got my jab. For the curious, it was Covaxin. Felt secure, will travel safely, Jaishankar t...

FHRAI urges govt to nominate hospitality workers for priority vaccination

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India FHRAI on Monday urged the government to recognise people working in the hospitality industry as Frontline Corona Warriors and nominate them for priority vaccination.The hospitality...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021