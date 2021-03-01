Left Menu

Vaccination for high-risk citizens begins in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 vaccination programme for people aged 60 and above and those above 45 years old with co-morbidities began in Telangana on Monday.

State Health Minister Eatala Rajender took the vaccine at a government hospital in his Assembly constituency of Huzurabad near Karimnagar.

Observing that the state has not seen a second wave or any major rise in cases so far, he said the vaccine would give protection to people and help in checking the spread of COVID-19.

Asserting that the vaccines are being administered across the world, he appealed to the people not to have any fear or doubt over the vaccines.

The vaccination for people aged above 60 and those in the age group of 45 to 60 with specified co-morbidities would be soft-launched in 102 centres across the state initially, officials had said on Sunday.

The vaccination programme was earlier conducted in the state for healthcare workers and frontline personnel.

