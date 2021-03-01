Vice President takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Left Menu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Chennai on Monday as vaccination begun for the general population, beginning with people above 60 and those with comorbidities above 45.

ANI | Chennai ( Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:31 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu receiving first dose of COVID-19 vaccine (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Chennai on Monday as vaccination begun for the general population, beginning with people above 60 and those with comorbidities above 45. "I took my first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Government Medical College, Chennai today. I will be taking the second dose after 28 days. I appeal to all the eligible people to get themselves vaccinated proactively and join in the fight against novel coronavirus," tweeted Vice President's Secretariat.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of Covaxin, India's homegrown coronavirus vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research, addressing the hesitancy over the COVID-19 vaccine. Soon after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, Prime Minister tweeted, "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS," PM Modi tweeted with his picture of receiving the jab. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19."

The second phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups (people above 60 and those with comorbidities above 45) began on Monday with the Union Health Ministry calling out eligible people to get an appointment at respective hospitals in the country. (ANI)

