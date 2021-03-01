McKesson begins distribution of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. drug distributor McKesson Corp said on Monday it had begun distribution of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine became the third authorized COVID-19 vaccine in the United States over the weekend, following Friday's unanimous endorsement by the Food and Drug Administration's panel of outside experts. McKesson is the partner for the U.S. government's COVID-19 vaccine distribution and the company has established four distribution centers that will be specifically used to distribute the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. government makes the administration decisions, including where, when, and how many vaccine doses McKesson will distribute, the company said. Initial deliveries of the vaccine should begin on Tuesday, senior Biden administration officials had said on Sunday.

