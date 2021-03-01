Left Menu

McKesson begins distribution of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

McKesson is the partner for the U.S. government's COVID-19 vaccine distribution and the company has established four distribution centers that will be specifically used to distribute the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. government makes the administration decisions, including where, when, and how many vaccine doses McKesson will distribute, the company said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:47 IST
McKesson begins distribution of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. drug distributor McKesson Corp said on Monday it had begun distribution of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine became the third authorized COVID-19 vaccine in the United States over the weekend, following Friday's unanimous endorsement by the Food and Drug Administration's panel of outside experts. McKesson is the partner for the U.S. government's COVID-19 vaccine distribution and the company has established four distribution centers that will be specifically used to distribute the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. government makes the administration decisions, including where, when, and how many vaccine doses McKesson will distribute, the company said. Initial deliveries of the vaccine should begin on Tuesday, senior Biden administration officials had said on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Mumbai sees 855 cases, 876 recoveries, 4 deaths

Mumbai on Monday recorded 855 COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the tally to 3,26,770 and the toll to 11,474, while 876 people recovered during the day, an official said.So far, 3,04,736 people, or about 93 per cent of the caseload, ha...

Police security for parents of killed advocate

KarimnagarTelangana Mar 1 PTI Police security has been provided to the parents of Telangana High Court advocate who was killed at Kalvacharla village in Peddapalli district of Telangana on February 17.Ramagundam city Police Commissioner V S...

Australian player Fawad Ahmed tests positive for COVID-19

Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive for COVID-19 while playing in the Pakistan Super League and has been put in isolation, his club said on Monday.The Pakistan Cricket Board said all remaining members of Islamabad United have...

Got my jab of Covaxin, felt secure, will travel safely: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday took a jab of Bharat Biotechs Covaxin and said he felt secure after the inoculation against COVID-19.Got my jab. For the curious, it was Covaxin. Felt secure, will travel safely, Jaishankar t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021