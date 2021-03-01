Left Menu

PM Modi's COVID-19 vaccination is 'inspirational': Jr. Health Minister

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's COVID-19 vaccination will inspire other people across the country to get themselves vaccinated.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:48 IST
PM Modi's COVID-19 vaccination is 'inspirational': Jr. Health Minister
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's COVID-19 vaccination will inspire other people across the country to get themselves vaccinated. "PM Narendra Modi's vaccination is inspirational for others. He got his vaccination on the day as the same as the day it started for common people. A few people spread rumours against the covid-19 vaccine. However, we at first, provided vaccines to all the health and frontline workers and then the senior citizens who are our priority. PM Modi is providing the covid-19 vaccine to citizens in the same way as Lord Hanuman provided 'sanjeevani buti'," Choubey told ANI.

"India believes in the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' meaning 'the world is one family'. Even during the COVID era, we sent medicines across the world. Both the vaccines (Covaxin and Covishield) developed in India are appreciated across the world," he added. Earlier on Monday morning, Prime Minister Modi took the first dose of Covaxin, India's homegrown coronavirus vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Soon after receiving the first dose of the vaccine at AIIMS Delhi, he tweeted, "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS." "Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," he added.

The Covid-19 vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield, were made available to the general public from today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Mumbai sees 855 cases, 876 recoveries, 4 deaths

Mumbai on Monday recorded 855 COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the tally to 3,26,770 and the toll to 11,474, while 876 people recovered during the day, an official said.So far, 3,04,736 people, or about 93 per cent of the caseload, ha...

Police security for parents of killed advocate

KarimnagarTelangana Mar 1 PTI Police security has been provided to the parents of Telangana High Court advocate who was killed at Kalvacharla village in Peddapalli district of Telangana on February 17.Ramagundam city Police Commissioner V S...

Australian player Fawad Ahmed tests positive for COVID-19

Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive for COVID-19 while playing in the Pakistan Super League and has been put in isolation, his club said on Monday.The Pakistan Cricket Board said all remaining members of Islamabad United have...

Got my jab of Covaxin, felt secure, will travel safely: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday took a jab of Bharat Biotechs Covaxin and said he felt secure after the inoculation against COVID-19.Got my jab. For the curious, it was Covaxin. Felt secure, will travel safely, Jaishankar t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021