PM Modi's COVID-19 vaccination is 'inspirational': Jr. Health Minister

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's COVID-19 vaccination will inspire other people across the country to get themselves vaccinated. "PM Narendra Modi's vaccination is inspirational for others. He got his vaccination on the day as the same as the day it started for common people. A few people spread rumours against the covid-19 vaccine. However, we at first, provided vaccines to all the health and frontline workers and then the senior citizens who are our priority. PM Modi is providing the covid-19 vaccine to citizens in the same way as Lord Hanuman provided 'sanjeevani buti'," Choubey told ANI.

"India believes in the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' meaning 'the world is one family'. Even during the COVID era, we sent medicines across the world. Both the vaccines (Covaxin and Covishield) developed in India are appreciated across the world," he added. Earlier on Monday morning, Prime Minister Modi took the first dose of Covaxin, India's homegrown coronavirus vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Soon after receiving the first dose of the vaccine at AIIMS Delhi, he tweeted, "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS." "Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," he added.

The Covid-19 vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield, were made available to the general public from today. (ANI)

