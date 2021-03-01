Left Menu

PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS New Delhi

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!"

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 17:03 IST
PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS New Delhi
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" Image Credit: Twitter(@narendramodi)

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today, at AIIMS New Delhi.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!"

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Paddlers Desai, Batra off to winning starts in WTT Contender series in Doha

Ace Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Harmeet Desai made an impressive return to the international circuit by registering straight-game victories in their respective qualifying round-2 matches at the World Table Tennis WTT Contender series h...

COVID-19: Mumbai sees 855 cases, 876 recoveries, 4 deaths

Mumbai on Monday recorded 855 COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the tally to 3,26,770 and the toll to 11,474, while 876 people recovered during the day, an official said.So far, 3,04,736 people, or about 93 per cent of the caseload, ha...

Police security for parents of killed advocate

KarimnagarTelangana Mar 1 PTI Police security has been provided to the parents of Telangana High Court advocate who was killed at Kalvacharla village in Peddapalli district of Telangana on February 17.Ramagundam city Police Commissioner V S...

Australian player Fawad Ahmed tests positive for COVID-19

Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive for COVID-19 while playing in the Pakistan Super League and has been put in isolation, his club said on Monday.The Pakistan Cricket Board said all remaining members of Islamabad United have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021