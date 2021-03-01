PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS New Delhi

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today, at AIIMS New Delhi.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!"

(With Inputs from PIB)