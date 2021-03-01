Left Menu

Arunachal MLAs praise govt for effectively handling COVID pandemic

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 01-03-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 17:04 IST
Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, cutting across party lines, on Monday lauded the state government for effective handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state despite resource crunch.

While taking part in the motion of thanks to the governor's address, the legislators appreciated the government for checking the mortality rate besides maintaining a good recovery rate.

Moving the motion, ruling BJP member Wanglam Sawin said that meticulous planning by the government to contain the virus had yielded result as Arunachal Pradesh was adjudged the best state in terms of recovery rate, which was 99.66 per cent, among the northeastern and other hilly states of the country.

''During the pandemic period, the government brilliantly managed to provide salaries, pension and stipends besides extending help to the people of the state who were stranded outside due to the nationwide lockdown,'' Sawin said.

The state government took up the challenge to change the adversities into success, he said.

Another BJP member Kento Jini, who seconded the motion, in his address said that the COVID-19 pandemic has compelled people to change their way of life and the state government ventured into upgrading the health infrastructure in the state.

Senior Congress MLA Ninong Ering also appreciated the efforts of the government in tackling the pandemic, saying that coronavirus was a blessing in disguise as the state's health sector received a major boost with an expenditure of Rs 400 crore to manage the situation.

''The government is able to check the mortality rate in the state with effective handling,'' Ering added.

Taking part in the discussion, NPP member Tarin Dakpe lauded the government for strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols including restricting the movement of people from outside and establishing screening and testing points in all check gates.

BJP member Laisam Simai congratulated the government as the state does not have a single active case now.

Senior Congress member Wanglin Lowangdong underscored the need for a robust health care system in the state for tackling such a situation in the future.

The total COVID-19 caseload in the state is 16,836, while the number of recoveries stood at 16,780. Fifty-six people have died due to the contagion so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

