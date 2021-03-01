Left Menu

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 01-03-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 17:20 IST
Vaccination of people above 60 years launched in Puducherry

The second phase of the vaccination against COVID -19 was launched here on Monday to cover those aged above 60.

In the first phase, healthcare and frontline workers were covered since January 16.

Director of the Health Department S Mohan Kumar set in motion the programme at the Indira Gandhi Government Hospital and Research Institute.

An official of the department said those in the age group of 45 and above with pre-existing health conditions were also being vaccinated.

He said the vaccine would be administered in all primary health centres from 9 AM to 5 PM. A decision to give the shot on Sundays would be taken soon.

People should present documents such as aadhar cards for age proof.

After vaccination, one should wait for half-an-hour for observation in the vaccine centres.

Asked if any VIP had been vaccinated, the official said,''We have informed all the VIPs about the facility.'' As this was election time, officers engaged in poll duty would also be covered and the number of vaccination centres was being increased, the official said.

A visit to one of the centres showed that the people targeted for coverage were turning up in small numbers.

A doctor told PTI that awareness on having senior citizens vaccinated was picking up slowly.

A sustained campaign was being undertaken to rope in senior citizens and also those above 45 yearswith previous health conditions for coverage, the sources in the health department said. PTI COR NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

