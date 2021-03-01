2nd round vaccination drive starts; CM to get the shot soon

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 1 (PTI): Several senior citizens received the COVID-19 vaccine in Kerala on Monday, the initial day of the second phase of the vaccination drive.

Chief Minister of the state Pinarayi Vijayan, Health Minister K K Shailaja and their Cabinet colleagues are getting ready to receive the shot in the coming days.

Many government hospitals witnessed separate queues of aged people to register directly and receive the free vaccine.

Over 300 private hospitals also cooperated with the government in the mass drive across the southern state.

The state government had already made it clear that its cooperation with the private sector was inevitable for the time-bound and safe vaccination.

However, a number of senior citizens complained of some technical snag in the CO-WIN platform, the Central government's COVID-19 vaccine tracking and registration app, and that they were unable to register in it.

Though the majority of people, who received the dose, expressed happiness to be part of the fight against the pandemic, some others shared concerns about any side-effects.

''I have received the shot. I felt it like any other vaccine while receiving it. Feeling no discomfort,'' Indira, a retired college professor who received COVID-19 vaccine at the Government General Hospital here, said.

Another senior citizen said there was nothing to panic as even the Prime Minister himself received the dose.

''Modiji himself received the vaccine. Then, what is the problem for us to receive it? I am happy to be part of the government drive,'' he told a television channel.

The second phase drive targets those above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with co-morbidities.

They can receive the shots for free at government hospitals and for a fee in a number of private hospitals, as per the Centre's directive.

Meanwhile, K K Shailajja said in Kannur that the Chief Minister, other Ministers, including her, would receive the vaccine in the coming days after completing the procedures.

She wanted more vaccination centres.

Expressing happiness over the Prime Minister himself receiving the shot, the state Health Minister said they had expressed willingness to receive the jab earlier.

But, there was a suggestion during the Prime Minister's meeting that people's representatives need not take vaccines along with health workers and they can do it when their turn comes.

''That's why we have not receive the vaccine so far.

As the Health Minister, I really wanted to receive the first shot in the state, then no one would be hesitant to receive the dose. But, I have waited for my turn,'' she said.

