Ivory Coast launches first vaccination drive with COVAX shots

Ivory Coast launched the world's first COVID-19 inoculation drive with doses from the COVAX sharing facility on Monday, a milestone in the race to expand vaccine access to low- and middle-income countries. Patrick Achi, the secretary-general at the presidency, was the first to be vaccinated at a sports complex in the commercial capital Abidjan. Onlookers cheered as a health worker in a white coat and pink scrubs delivered the injection.

Medical personnel, teachers, and security forces members were also being vaccinated as part of a first phase of the campaign targeting 3% of the population. "The vaccines offer us the hope of returning to normal in the coming months," Achi said.

Ivory Coast has recorded 36,109 infections and 192 coronavirus-related deaths. COVAX, which is led by the GAVI vaccines alliance along with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners, aims to deliver nearly 2 billion doses to over 90 countries, covering up to 20% of their populations.

The initiative hopes to level a playing field that has seen wealthier nations vaccinate millions while comparatively few have received shots in poorer parts of the world. Only a handful of African countries have begun inoculating their citizens with vaccines purchased bilaterally or received as donations. Even with free doses from COVAX, many poorer countries will struggle to reach herd immunity any time soon and must find financing for distribution and community outreach.

Ivory Coast received 504,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine from COVAX on Friday. After the first phase, it plans to expand access to people over 50, those with chronic diseases, and travelers. Over a hundred people lined up early on Monday outside the complex in Abidjan's Treichville neighborhood to receive their first shot.

"Why to be scared?" asked David Elloh, a teacher, after being vaccinated. "It's a vaccine-like any other. I am relieved." Africa has reported relatively few COVID-19 deaths compared to other continents, but the death toll has been rising fast as the second wave of infections overwhelms hospitals.

Ivory Coast's neighbor Ghana, which last week became the first country to receive delivery of vaccines from COVAX, plans to officially begin its vaccination campaign on Tuesday. On Monday, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife received the vaccine at a military hospital to boost public confidence ahead of the campaign.

"It is important that I set the example that this vaccine is safe by being the first to have it," Akufo-Addo said.

