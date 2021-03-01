Left Menu

Nepal worried about future supply of COVID-19 vaccines

Nepal has had a successful start of its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, but authorities are worried about future supplies as the country competes with dozens of other nations for much-sought vaccines produced by a handful of manufacturers.The government is negotiating with Indias Serum Institute to obtain 5 million doses for the second stage of the campaign, in which 3.7 million elderly people are to be inoculated starting this weekend, Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi said Monday.Nepal received a gift from the Indian government in January of 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine manufactured under license by Indias Serum Institute.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-03-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 17:52 IST
Nepal worried about future supply of COVID-19 vaccines

Nepal has had a successful start of its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, but authorities are worried about future supplies as the country competes with dozens of other nations for much-sought vaccines produced by a handful of manufacturers.

The government is negotiating with India's Serum Institute to obtain 5 million doses for the second stage of the campaign, in which 3.7 million elderly people are to be inoculated starting this weekend, Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi said Monday.

Nepal received a gift from the Indian government in January of 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine manufactured under license by India's Serum Institute. Nepal also purchased another 2 million doses from the company at a subsidised rate with the help of the Indian government.

''There is huge worldwide demand for vaccines from a handful of companies and we could be at the very end of the list,” Tripathi said. “So far, we have been able to get vaccines with both political and administrative help from India. However, I am very worried now.” He said he is hopeful that Indian authorities will again help their small northern neighbour.

“We will not be able to get the vaccine through simple commercial deals with the company because we are competing with dozens of other countries, so we need the influence of the (Indian) government,” he said.

Nepal is also receiving a gift of 500,000 doses of a Chinese vaccine this month. Tripathi, however, said Nepal has not decided whether to purchase more of it. “The AstraZenneca vaccine is the one preferred by the world and also approved and recommended by the World Health Organization,” he said.

Russia has also offered to provide 25 million doses of its Sputnik vaccine, but Nepal has asked for additional documents before it can start reviewing it, he said.

Nepal has also been promised 2.25 million vaccine doses under COVAX, the ambitious WHO programme to buy and deliver coronavirus vaccines for the world's poorest people, of which 300,000 doses are likely to arrive later this month.

Tripathi said the government is targeting the inoculation of the country's entire adult population by September.

Nepal has reported 274,216 COVID-19 cases, including 2,777 deaths.

Health officials are worried that there could be a new wave of infections because of a series of political rallies by tens of thousand of demonstrators over Parliament's dissolution by President Khadga Prasad Oli last December and its restatement by the Supreme Court last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Paddlers Desai, Batra off to winning starts in WTT Contender series in Doha

Ace Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Harmeet Desai made an impressive return to the international circuit by registering straight-game victories in their respective qualifying round-2 matches at the World Table Tennis WTT Contender series h...

COVID-19: Mumbai sees 855 cases, 876 recoveries, 4 deaths

Mumbai on Monday recorded 855 COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the tally to 3,26,770 and the toll to 11,474, while 876 people recovered during the day, an official said.So far, 3,04,736 people, or about 93 per cent of the caseload, ha...

Police security for parents of killed advocate

KarimnagarTelangana Mar 1 PTI Police security has been provided to the parents of Telangana High Court advocate who was killed at Kalvacharla village in Peddapalli district of Telangana on February 17.Ramagundam city Police Commissioner V S...

Australian player Fawad Ahmed tests positive for COVID-19

Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive for COVID-19 while playing in the Pakistan Super League and has been put in isolation, his club said on Monday.The Pakistan Cricket Board said all remaining members of Islamabad United have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021