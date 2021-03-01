Left Menu

EU to propose vaccine passports in March in time for summer

The Commission said it would seek to avoid discrimination against citizens who have not received a vaccine. EU countries agreed in January on the basic data requirements of a vaccination certificate.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 01-03-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 17:53 IST
EU to propose vaccine passports in March in time for summer
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The European Commission will present a proposal in March on creating an EU-wide digital COVID-19 vaccination passport that may allow Europeans to travel more freely over the peak summer holiday period.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced the coming legislative proposal in a speech to German conservative lawmakers on Monday, providing a few more details in subsequent tweets. The "digital green pass" would provide proof that a person has been vaccinated, results of tests for those not yet vaccinated, and information on recovery for people who have contracted COVID-19.

"The aim is to gradually enable them to move safely in the European Union or abroad - for work or tourism," she said in a tweet. EU leaders agreed last week to work on vaccine certificates, for which southern countries such as Spain and Greece are pushing to unlock tourism this summer.

However, a number of countries say it will first need to be established that vaccinated people cannot transmit the virus to others. Some countries, such as France and Belgium, also expressed concern that easing travel only for inoculated people would be unfair. The Commission said it would seek to avoid discrimination against citizens who have not received a vaccine.

EU countries agreed in January on the basic data requirements of a vaccination certificate. A Commission spokesman said the EU executive would seek to coordinate on security standards and help connect the national health systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Paddlers Desai, Batra off to winning starts in WTT Contender series in Doha

Ace Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Harmeet Desai made an impressive return to the international circuit by registering straight-game victories in their respective qualifying round-2 matches at the World Table Tennis WTT Contender series h...

COVID-19: Mumbai sees 855 cases, 876 recoveries, 4 deaths

Mumbai on Monday recorded 855 COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the tally to 3,26,770 and the toll to 11,474, while 876 people recovered during the day, an official said.So far, 3,04,736 people, or about 93 per cent of the caseload, ha...

Police security for parents of killed advocate

KarimnagarTelangana Mar 1 PTI Police security has been provided to the parents of Telangana High Court advocate who was killed at Kalvacharla village in Peddapalli district of Telangana on February 17.Ramagundam city Police Commissioner V S...

Australian player Fawad Ahmed tests positive for COVID-19

Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive for COVID-19 while playing in the Pakistan Super League and has been put in isolation, his club said on Monday.The Pakistan Cricket Board said all remaining members of Islamabad United have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021