Not an emotional thing, more vulnerable need to vaccinated first: NCP Omar Abdullah on Kharge's remarks

As the government on Monday opened up Covid-19 inoculation drive for senior citizens, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said politicians should encourage people especially those in the vulnerable category to get themselves vaccinated.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 17:55 IST
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah (file pic/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As the government on Monday opened up Covid-19 inoculation drive for senior citizens, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said politicians should encourage people especially those in the vulnerable category to get themselves vaccinated. Abdullah took to Twitter to post: "My parents and people in their age group need the vaccine before I do, and I need it before Gen Y and Gen Z get theirs. It's not an emotional thing, it's based on cold hard facts and scientific data. We should be encouraging people to get vaccinated especially among the more vulnerable."

He tagged Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge who earlier in the day said the vaccine should be given to youngsters first. When asked if he would take the vaccine jab, Kharge had said, "I am above 70 years of age. You should give the COVID-19 vaccines to youngsters who have a longevity in life as opposed to me. I merely have 10-15 more years to live."

The second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups began today. Everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the Covid-19 vaccine for free at government facilities and for Rs 250 at many private hospitals. Several politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine today. (ANI)

