Rajasthan governor takes COVID-19 vaccine

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Raj Bhawan here on Monday as the second phase of the nationwide vaccination drive kicked off. The governor called upon all those eligible to take both doses of the vaccine and follow all protocols to protect themselves against the contagion, according to an official release.

People aged above 60 and those between 45 and 59 who are suffering from comorbidities are eligible for vaccinations under the second phase of the drive.

Mishra, 80, was administered the vaccine under the supervision of Dr Sudhir Bhandari, principal of SMS Medical College, the release said.

The vaccination drive was launched on January 16 with healthcare and sanitation workers being inoculated in the first phase.

As of Sunday, Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally stood at 3,20,336 and the death toll at 2,787, according to officials.

