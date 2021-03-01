Next phase of coronavirus vaccination drive begins in UP

The next phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive began in Uttar Pradesh on Monday to cover everyone over 60 and those aged between 45-59 who have co-morbidities. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said those suffering from 20 diseases, the list of which has been issued by the Union government, will be covered under the drive. They will be vaccinated on the certification of a doctor, he said. There is, however, no condition for those above 60, he added.

The new phase of the vaccination drive has been launched on a small scale initially with only three hospitals selected to give vaccine shots in each district.

A government hospital, medical college and a private hospital empanelled in the Ayushman Bharat programme have been selected for it, the officer said, adding though the vaccine will be provided for free in government hospitals, a maximum of Rs 250 can be charged by private hospitals for a dose. Prasad said so far 77 per cent of frontline and healthcare workers have taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the state. Those left out are being contacted, he said. An official release issued here said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who paid a surprise visit to the Civil Hospital, expressed satisfaction over the vaccination drive. He directed senior officials to regularly monitor the vaccination centres and ensure that the set norms are followed.

