Left Menu

UNICEF and ADB hand over 22,000 Cepheid GeneXpert COVID-19 test kits to Fiji

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests are extremely accurate and work by quickly identifying the unique genetic profile of the COVID-19 virus.

ADB | Suva | Updated: 01-03-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 18:44 IST
UNICEF and ADB hand over 22,000 Cepheid GeneXpert COVID-19 test kits to Fiji
“These COVID-19 testing kits will support frontline health care workers in Fiji to safely provide services to the community to ensure that any potential cases are immediately detected,” said UNICEF Pacific Representative Sheldon Yett. Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), together with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), handed over more than 22,000 Cepheid GeneXpert test kits to the Fijian Ministry of Health and Medical Services today as part of the Government of Fiji's efforts to strengthen coronavirus disease (COVID-19) prevention activities and the safe continuation of essential basic services.

"This timely donation will ensure increasing surveillance through our communities across Fiji and will boost confidence among our neighbours on the safety of our shore as a tourist destination going forward," said Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete. "I am very grateful to our donor partners for their esteemed effort in availing these test kits to the ministry."

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests are extremely accurate and work by quickly identifying the unique genetic profile of the COVID-19 virus. That will help build the capacity of the local health system to manage COVID-19 cases as well as limit transmission.

"As we move toward COVID-19 recovery, testing will become increasingly important and these testing kits are a vital tool to help stop the virus in its tracks," said the Regional Director of ADB's Pacific Subregional Office in Fiji Masayuki Tachiiri. "We will continue to work with our partners to help Pacific countries better respond to COVID-19."

"These COVID-19 testing kits will support frontline health care workers in Fiji to safely provide services to the community to ensure that any potential cases are immediately detected," said UNICEF Pacific Representative Sheldon Yett. "We thank ADB for the funding support to provide these tests to the Fijian COVID-19 response. We also appreciate the Government of Fiji's leadership in strengthening the critical services that health care workers provide."

ADB provided 20,000 of the test kits at a cost of $396,000, while UNICEF provided the remaining 2,220 at a cost of $43,000. The kits were financed through an ADB grant of $7.9 million to UNICEF to support Pacific Island countries in their preparedness and response plans for COVID-19 as well as UNICEF core resources.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Paytm claims to cross 1.2 billion monthly digital payment transactions

Digital payments firm Paytm on Monday said that it has crossed 1.2 billion monthly transactions driven by high growth in offline payments and financial services.The company said that it maintains the highest market share in offline merchant...

BJP keeps mum on implementing CAA in Assam: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday claimed that BJP leaders talk about implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in various parts of the country, but lack the courage to mention it in Assam.The state witnessed v...

Paddlers Desai, Batra off to winning starts in WTT Contender series in Doha

Ace Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Harmeet Desai made an impressive return to the international circuit by registering straight-game victories in their respective qualifying round-2 matches at the World Table Tennis WTT Contender series h...

COVID-19: Mumbai sees 855 cases, 876 recoveries, 4 deaths

Mumbai on Monday recorded 855 COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the tally to 3,26,770 and the toll to 11,474, while 876 people recovered during the day, an official said.So far, 3,04,736 people, or about 93 per cent of the caseload, ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021