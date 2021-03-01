Why hesitate when PM is getting vaccinated: Karnataka minister

Why hesitate when PM is getting vaccinated: Karnataka ministerPTI | Sirsi | Updated: 01-03-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 18:47 IST
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday urged people to get the COVID vaccine shot, saying when Prime Minister Narendra Modi can get vaccinated there should not be any hesitation in taking it.
''It is necessary to get vaccinated.Prime Minister himself has taken the jab and set an example for others to follow,'' Sudhakar said as he launched the vaccination drive in Sirsi.
People should take the jab without any hesitation, the minister said, adding that vaccination can prevent serious consequences of infection.
''All citizens above 60 years of age and people above the age of 45 with specified comorbidities are eligible for the vaccination,'' the Minister explained.
According to him, there are 50 lakh people above the age of 60 and 16 lakh with comorbidities.
The Minister said that 270 vaccine centres have been prepared for the third phase of vaccination.
Appealing to the people to come forward for inoculation, he said online registration was not necessary and individuals can directly walk up to the vaccine centres and get themselves registered.
Flaying those who spread rumours in social media regarding the vaccine, Sudhakar said people should only believe government authenticated information and follow it.
The Minister, who is a medical practitioner himself, pointed out that if one gets infected after getting the vaccination, there will not be much effect.
Speaking about the measures taken to prevent the spread of the disease, he said, ''Second wave is being witnessed in neighbouring states, we have taken strict measures to prevent it. '' PTI GMS BN BN
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- lakh
- Karnataka Health
- Narendra Modi
- COVID
- Dr K Sudhakar
- Sirsi
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to 2019 Pulwama martyrs; says we are proud of our security forces.
PM Narendra Modi says infra projects inaugurated in Tamil Nadu on Sunday are symbols of innovation and indigenous development.
PM Narendra Modi hands over to Army indigenous Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) in Chennai.
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Rs 3,770 crore, 9-km long Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension and other railway projects in Tamil Nadu.
Maha: Drugs worth 21 lakh seized from man having 19 cases