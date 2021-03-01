Left Menu

PTI | Sirsi | Updated: 01-03-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 18:47 IST
Why hesitate when PM is getting vaccinated: Karnataka minister

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday urged people to get the COVID vaccine shot, saying when Prime Minister Narendra Modi can get vaccinated there should not be any hesitation in taking it.

''It is necessary to get vaccinated.Prime Minister himself has taken the jab and set an example for others to follow,'' Sudhakar said as he launched the vaccination drive in Sirsi.

People should take the jab without any hesitation, the minister said, adding that vaccination can prevent serious consequences of infection.

''All citizens above 60 years of age and people above the age of 45 with specified comorbidities are eligible for the vaccination,'' the Minister explained.

According to him, there are 50 lakh people above the age of 60 and 16 lakh with comorbidities.

The Minister said that 270 vaccine centres have been prepared for the third phase of vaccination.

Appealing to the people to come forward for inoculation, he said online registration was not necessary and individuals can directly walk up to the vaccine centres and get themselves registered.

Flaying those who spread rumours in social media regarding the vaccine, Sudhakar said people should only believe government authenticated information and follow it.

The Minister, who is a medical practitioner himself, pointed out that if one gets infected after getting the vaccination, there will not be much effect.

Speaking about the measures taken to prevent the spread of the disease, he said, ''Second wave is being witnessed in neighbouring states, we have taken strict measures to prevent it. '' PTI GMS BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

