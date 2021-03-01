Left Menu

Strong local bodies must for development: J&K BJP chief

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-03-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 18:49 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party president Ravinder Raina said on Monday that strong and empowered local bodies were a must for undertaking the ''best development'' at the grassroots level in the union territory.

Addressing a meeting of BJP urban local body cells led by its convenor and Jammu Municipal Corporation councillor Sanjay Kumar Baru, Raina asked the public representatives to strengthen their local bodies so that they can efficiently work and take up the benefits to the targeted population.

Raina hailed the public representatives for their dedicated efforts in reaching up to the common people during the coronavirus lockdown and prompted them to further their efforts in the particularly post-COVID period when the whole socio-economic structure of the common masses was set to overhaul itself.

He said that they need to formulate an effective strategy to take the centre government schemes.

''The central government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has devised efficient policies for the development at the micro-level, which needs to be augmented by their efforts,'' he said.

Raina asked the participants of the meeting to arrange their meetings at regular intervals so as to discuss the various schemes and policies for the general public.

''This will surely help to pinpoint the needed steps and place them on the appropriate platforms. Along with their own meetings, the regular meetings with the party workers and the prominent members of the civil society must also be arranged to augment the effort,'' Raina added.

Sanjay Baru briefed the list of important issues of the council and the committees before the party president. He said all the council and committee members were didicatedly working for the development works and the welfare of the needy persons while keeping the party principles in high esteem.

He assured the senior party leadership that all the public representatives would leave no stone unturned in ensuring unprecedented development in the region. PTI AB HMB

