BRIEF-J&J Aims For Nearly 1 Bln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Globally By Year-End: CNBC

Johnson & Johnson: * JOHNSON & JOHNSON CEO SAYS AIMS FOR CLOSE TO 1 BILLION COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES ACROSS THE WORLD BY END OF YEAR: CNBC INTERVIEW

* J&J CEO SAYS CONFIDENT THAT CO’S VACCINE WILL HAVE A ROBUST RESPONSE AGAINST COVID-19 VARIANTS, BASED ON CLINICAL DATA: CNBC INTERVIEW * J&J CEO SAYS “GET THE FIRST SHOT THAT YOU CAN GET"; ALL COVID-19 VACCINES AUTHORIZED FOR USE ARE SAFE AND EFFECTIVE: CNBC INTERVIEW

* J&J CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO GATHER MORE DATA ON COVID-19 VACCINE AGAINST ASYMPTOMATIC INFECTIONS IN COMING MONTHS: CNBC INTERVIEW * J&J CEO SAYS WANTS TO BE ADMINISTERED JOHNSON & JOHNSON’S COVID-19 VACCINE BUT WILL ALSO WAIT TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR SHOT: CNBC INTERVIEW Further company coverage:

