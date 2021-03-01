Left Menu

Prince Philip transferred to second hospital for further treatment

He spent four nights in hospital at the time.The Duke retired from royal duties in 2017 and is rarely seen in public appearances.

Updated: 01-03-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 19:28 IST
Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has been transferred to a second hospital in London to continue treatment for an infection, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who spent 13 nights at the King Edward VII's Hospital in central London after being admitted last month, has now been transferred to St. Bartholomew's Hospital for further tests and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

''The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII's Hospital to St. Bartholomew's Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition,'' Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

''The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week,'' the statement said.

The exact reason for Prince Philip’s admission has not been disclosed but it had been confirmed earlier that it is not related to coronavirus.

Last week, the royal's youngest son, Prince Edward – the Earl of Wessex, told 'Sky News' that he had spoken to his father over the phone and that his father is “a lot better” a week after he was admitted to hospital.

''He's a lot better thank you very much indeed, and he's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing. So we keep our fingers crossed,” said Prince Edward.

Asked if his father was frustrated at being in hospital, Edward added: ''Just a bit! I think that gets to all of us, and then, you can only watch the clock so many times and the walls are only so interesting.'' Prince Philip's eldest son, Prince Charles, had paid a hospital visit to his father last month.

The Queen, 94, remains at Windsor Castle and performed her first face-to-face event of the year recently, when she knighted a royal aide during a private socially-distanced ceremony at her south-east England residence in Berkshire.

The Queen and Prince Philip received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine in January.

This marks the longest hospital stay for the Duke, who turns 100 in June. He was admitted to the same London hospital as a ''precautionary measure'' for treatment for a ''pre-existing condition'' in December 2019. He spent four nights in hospital at the time.

The Duke retired from royal duties in 2017 and is rarely seen in public appearances.

