COVID-19: Mumbai sees 855 cases, 876 recoveries, 4 deaths

Mumbai on Monday recorded 855 COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the tally to 3,26,770 and the toll to 11,474, while 876 people recovered during the day, an official said.

So far, 3,04,736 people, or about 93 per cent of the caseload, have been discharged, leaving the country's financial capital with 9,690 active cases, he added.

The daily growth rate of cases increased to 0.28 per cent from 0.17 per cent on February 17, while the case doubling time shortened from 417 days to 244, BMC data revealed.

With 16,491 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in Mumbai went up to 32,91,721, an official said.

