Left Menu

J&J CEO sees COVID-19 shots in American arms in 1-2 days as shipping starts

The drugmaker plans to deliver 4 million vaccine doses this week, 20 million by the end of March and 100 million doses by June, J&J Chief Executive Office Alex Gorsky said in interviews with NBC News' Today program and CNBC. "Within the next 24 to 28 hours, Americans should start receiving shots in arms.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:05 IST
J&J CEO sees COVID-19 shots in American arms in 1-2 days as shipping starts
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@JNJNews)

Johnson & Johnson's newly authorized COVID-19 vaccine has started shipping and its top executive said on Monday that Americans should be able to receive the single-dose shot within the next 24 to 48 hours, adding a third vaccine in the United States. The drugmaker plans to deliver 4 million vaccine doses this week, 20 million by the end of March and 100 million doses by June, J&J Chief Executive Office Alex Gorsky said in interviews with NBC News' Today program and CNBC.

"Within the next 24 to 28 hours, Americans should start receiving shots in arms. They're literally rolling out with the trucks as we speak," he said to NBC News. J&J's vaccine requires only one shot, while other authorized vaccines require two.

"The faster we can get everybody vaccinated, the lower the chance for mutations and variants," Gorsky said in a CNBC interview. The coronavirus has been circulating around the globe for more than a year and in recent months, new virus variants have arisen against which the J&J vaccine and others appear less effective. Public health officials say a global vaccination effort can help stem these variants from developing.

Gorsky said J&J was confident that its vaccine would have a "robust response" against these emerging variants, based on its clinical trial in countries including South Africa and Brazil where worrisome variants were circulating. The company is developing a version of its vaccine to target the variant first found in South Africa, and will be ready to start late-stage trials by this summer.

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech and Moderna Inc have FDA-authorized two-dose vaccines. Shares of J&J were up nearly 2% in premarket trading after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave it emergency use authorization on Saturday.

McKesson Corp said on Monday it had begun distributing the vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts home loan rates to 6.65%

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday announced a 0.10 percentage point cut in its home loan rates for a limited period, claiming its offering to be the lowest in the market.Customers will be able to avail home loans for 6.65 per cent till March 31...

Jharkhand: ED files complaint against 3 TPC members in left-wing extremism case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Monday filed a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA before the PMLA Special Court in Ranchi against three extremists of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee TPC and their three ...

English health authority says vaccines 80% effective at preventing hospitalisations in over-80s

The Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are more than 80 effective at preventing hospitalisations in over-80s from COVID-19 after one dose of either shot, Public Health England PHE said on Monday, citing a pre-print study.PHE said the real worl...

PM takes indigenous vaccine as India expands COVID-19 inoculation coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took the COVID-19 vaccine and was the first to get the jab leading Indias inoculation drive in its second phase in which the coverage has been expanded to include everyone above 60 and those over 45 wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021