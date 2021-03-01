PM taking indigenously developed COVID vaccine should remove doubts about side-effects: Vardhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking an indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine should remove all doubts that people have about its side-effects, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, underlining no death has occurred till now due to anti-coronavirus vaccination in the country.

Vardhan said that if any death occurs a few days after receiving the jab, it cannot be linked to vaccination because each such death is being scientifically probed.

The minister through a tweet said that he would take the shot on Tuesday and appealed to all those aged 60 and above and aged 45 and above having specified co-morbidities to immediately take the vaccine. ''Don't have any doubt about the vaccine. It has close to no side-effects. No case of any death due to the vaccine has come to light so far. Any death which occurs a few days after receiving the jab, cannot be linked to vaccination because each such death is being scientifically probed,'' he said in another tweet By taking the indigenously developed Covaxin by Bharat Biotech, the prime minister has effectively ended any spread of misinformation and it would also eliminate hesitancy from the minds of people about the vaccine, he said. PTI PLB AAR AAR

