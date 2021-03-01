Nashik sees 140 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths, schools shut

Nashik district in Maharashtra on Monday reported 140 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 1,22,950, Health officials said.

With four more patients succumbing to COVID-19 disease, the overall death toll in the district went up to 2,109, they said.

A total of 305 people were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Nashik district to 1,17,860.

With 1,448 new tests, the number of samples tested for coronavirus in the district so far rose to 5,43,900, the officials added.

Meanwhile, the Nashik Municipal Corporation announced the closure of schools for all classes except Standard X and XII till March 15.

For Classes X and XII, only English, Maths and Science will be taught during this period, the order issued by NMC commissioner Kailas Jadhav said.

Online classes can continue, it said.

