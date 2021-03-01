Uzbekistan approves Chinese-developed COVID-19 vaccine

Uzbekistan's government has approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biofarmaceutical for use in the Central Asian nation, the Uzbek ministry of innovation said on Monday.

Uzbekistan has taken part in stage III trials of the vaccine known as ZF2001.

