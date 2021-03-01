Left Menu

No new death, 123 COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:58 IST
No new death, 123 COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

There was no fresh coronavirus death in Rajasthan on Monday while 123 new cases took the infection tally to 3,20,455, the health department said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state stands at 2,787, it said.

Of the total number of people infected by COVID-19 in the state, 1,304 are under treatment while 3,16,364 people have been discharged after treatment till now, the bulletin said.

So far, 519 people have died in Jaipur, 306 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 123 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar.

Of the cases, 25 were reported in Jaipur, 21 in Jodhpur, 13 in Kota, nine in Dungarpur, eight in Udaipur, seven each in Bhilwara and Alwar and five in Banswara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European stocks mark best day in nearly 4 months after bond-driven rout

European stocks ended higher on Monday after bond markets stabilized from a sharp selloff last week, with travel and leisure stocks leading gains on optimism over COVID-19 vaccination programmes and a large U.S. stimulus package.The pan-reg...

Man kills 2-yr-old daughter suspecting her to be his illegitimate child: Police

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangulating his two-year-old daughter to death suspecting that she was his illegitimate child, police said.The police identified the accused as Ramesh, a resident of Baijnath Pur vill...

Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts home loan rates to 6.65%

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday announced a 0.10 percentage point cut in its home loan rates for a limited period, claiming its offering to be the lowest in the market.Customers will be able to avail home loans for 6.65 per cent till March 31...

PM takes indigenous vaccine as India expands COVID-19 inoculation coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took the COVID-19 vaccine and was the first to get the jab leading Indias inoculation drive in its second phase in which the coverage has been expanded to include everyone above 60 and those over 45 wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021