No new death, 123 COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

No new death, 123 COVID-19 cases in RajasthanPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:58 IST
There was no fresh coronavirus death in Rajasthan on Monday while 123 new cases took the infection tally to 3,20,455, the health department said.
The COVID-19 death toll in the state stands at 2,787, it said.
Of the total number of people infected by COVID-19 in the state, 1,304 are under treatment while 3,16,364 people have been discharged after treatment till now, the bulletin said.
So far, 519 people have died in Jaipur, 306 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 123 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar.
Of the cases, 25 were reported in Jaipur, 21 in Jodhpur, 13 in Kota, nine in Dungarpur, eight in Udaipur, seven each in Bhilwara and Alwar and five in Banswara.
