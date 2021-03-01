UK gives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 20.3 million people

A total of 20.3 million people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, official data released on Monday showed.

Britain also reported a further 5,455 cases and 104 deaths within 28 days of a positive test. That compares with 6,035 cases and 144 deaths on Sunday.

