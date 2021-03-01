69 new COVID cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh reported 69 more coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the infection tally to 21,839, according to a medical bulletin.

The death of a 75-year-old man took the toll to 353. The number of active cases rose from 381 on Sunday to 430 as of now, the bulletin said.

A total of 19 patients were discharged, taking the number of recovered people to 21,056, it said.

A total of 2,56,362 samples have been taken for testing, as per the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore took his dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

He also appealed to people to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest so that the transmission of the infection could be halted, adding that the vaccine was safe.

Prominent among those who got the jab included former Punjab DGPs N P S Aulakh and P C Dogra and former chief secretary Sarvesh Kaushal. PTI CHS HMB

