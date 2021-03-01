Left Menu

Vaccination in Andhra put off as pre-registration begins late

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 01-03-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 22:10 IST
Vaccination in Andhra put off as pre-registration begins late

Amaravati, Mar 1 (PTI): Administration of coronavirus vaccine for citizens above 60 years old and those in the 45- 59 age group with co-morbidities did not begin in Andhra Pradesh on Monday as the pre-registration process commenced late.

The pre-registration and prerequisite for getting vaccinated could not be taken up though a nation-wide rollout began today, a senior official of the Health Department here said.

''Everything is in place and vaccine doses have been kept ready in all hospitals, including selected private clinics.

But, the pre-registration did not happen as expected,'' the official told PTI.

As the pre-registration on Co-Win website began in the afternoon, the senior citizens and other select group of citizens would be administered the vaccine from Tuesday, he said.

The state Health Department had made arrangements for the COVID-19 vaccination in 432 government and 92 private hospitals and an additional six lakh doses of the vaccine arrived today.

The inoculation drive for healthcare workers and frontline workers (including the second dose), however, continued across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five injured in Baghdad protest ahead of Pope visit to Iraq

At least five people were injured on Monday when Iraqi security forces wielding clubs broke up a street protest in Baghdads central Tahrir Square, security and hospital sources said.Pope Francis plans a March 5-8 visit to Iraq despite deter...

French Ambassador visits Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Monday visited Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and said that he was impressed by the companys commitment of making Covid-19 vaccine a global public good, accessible and affordable throughout the ...

Shooting reported at Arkansas school; authorities say 1 hurt

One student was injured and an Arkansas school district placed on lockdown Monday morning, authorities said, following a reported shooting at a junior high school.Watson Chapel School District said the situation was contained and in a Faceb...

FCA pleads guilty in plot to enrich Detroit union officials

Automaker FCA US pleaded guilty to conspiracy Monday, admitting that it paid off leaders of the United Auto Workers to try to win concessions in negotiations covering thousands of factory workers.FCAs conviction follows a series of guilty p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021