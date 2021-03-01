Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 22:17 IST
Scheduling COVID vaccinations is still too tough in certain places-White House
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

White House COVID response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Monday that scheduling coronavirus vaccination appointments remains too difficult in many places.

In a press briefing by the White House COVID-19 Response Team and other public health officials, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said she was "really worried" about states rolling back measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over half a million Americans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

