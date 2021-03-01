China to give Lebanon 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses - ambassador

China to give Lebanon 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses - ambassadorReuters | Beirut | Updated: 01-03-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 22:34 IST
China will donate 50,000 shots of its Sinopharm vaccine to Lebanon, its ambassador tweeted on Monday as the crisis-hit country fights a COVID-19 outbreak that has killed nearly 4,700 people.
Lebanon, deep in the throes of a financial crisis, launched its inoculation drive last month after receiving its first shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with aid from the World Bank.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- Sinopharm
- China
- World Bank
- Pfizer-BioNTech
ALSO READ
Lebanon starts its COVID-19 vaccination drive, PM says will wait his turn
Lebanon administers 1st vaccines to health workers, elderly
Zimbabwe receives first vaccines from Sinopharm in China
Zimbabwe receives 200,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines
Lebanon's Hariri sees no way out of crisis without Arab support