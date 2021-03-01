Centenarian among high-risk citizens vaccinated in Telangana

(EDS: Recasts para-1; adds 100-year-old man gets the jab) Hyderabad, Mar 1 (PTI): A centenarian was among those who were administered the COVID-19 vaccine along with others aged 60 and above and those above 45 years old with co-morbidities in Telangana on Monday.

State Health Minister Eatala Rajender took the vaccine at a government hospital in his Assembly constituency of Huzurabad near Karimnagar.

Observing that the state has not seen a second wave or any major rise in cases so far, he said the vaccine would give protection to people and help in checking the spread of COVID-19.

Asserting that the vaccines are being administered across the world, he appealed to the people not to have any fear or doubt over the vaccines.

The vaccination for people aged above 60 and those in the age group of 45 to 60 with specified co-morbidities would be soft-launched in 102 centres across the state initially, officials had said on Sunday.

The 100-year-old Jaidev Chowdhry, a city resident whose son runs a prominent edible oil company, received the vaccine at a private hospital today, official sources said.

The man, who was visibly happy, said he was waiting for the day to be vaccinated for enjoying a socially active life.

Saying that lots of misinformation were being spread about the vaccines, he said people should come forward to take the shot not only for their own benefit but in the interest of their family and society.

The vaccination programme was conducted at 93 healthcare facilites -- 48 in government and 45 in private sector, an official release said.

It said 2,005 people were vaccinated against targeted 2,647 in government facilities, while 2,553 were given the shots against the target of 4,112 in health facilities in the private sector.

Till date, a total of 3,00,399 were vaccinated for the first dose, while the number of those who received the second till date was 1,47,716, the release said.

The vaccination was earlier conducted for healthcare workers and frontline personnel.

