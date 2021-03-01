Left Menu

Centenarian among high-risk citizens vaccinated in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-03-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 22:39 IST
Centenarian among high-risk citizens vaccinated in Telangana

(EDS: Recasts para-1; adds 100-year-old man gets the jab) Hyderabad, Mar 1 (PTI): A centenarian was among those who were administered the COVID-19 vaccine along with others aged 60 and above and those above 45 years old with co-morbidities in Telangana on Monday.

State Health Minister Eatala Rajender took the vaccine at a government hospital in his Assembly constituency of Huzurabad near Karimnagar.

Observing that the state has not seen a second wave or any major rise in cases so far, he said the vaccine would give protection to people and help in checking the spread of COVID-19.

Asserting that the vaccines are being administered across the world, he appealed to the people not to have any fear or doubt over the vaccines.

The vaccination for people aged above 60 and those in the age group of 45 to 60 with specified co-morbidities would be soft-launched in 102 centres across the state initially, officials had said on Sunday.

The 100-year-old Jaidev Chowdhry, a city resident whose son runs a prominent edible oil company, received the vaccine at a private hospital today, official sources said.

The man, who was visibly happy, said he was waiting for the day to be vaccinated for enjoying a socially active life.

Saying that lots of misinformation were being spread about the vaccines, he said people should come forward to take the shot not only for their own benefit but in the interest of their family and society.

The vaccination programme was conducted at 93 healthcare facilites -- 48 in government and 45 in private sector, an official release said.

It said 2,005 people were vaccinated against targeted 2,647 in government facilities, while 2,553 were given the shots against the target of 4,112 in health facilities in the private sector.

Till date, a total of 3,00,399 were vaccinated for the first dose, while the number of those who received the second till date was 1,47,716, the release said.

The vaccination was earlier conducted for healthcare workers and frontline personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lithuania to start supplying LNG to Poland next year

Lithuanian state-controlled energy company Ignitis Group will start supplying liquefied natural gas LNG to Poland next year when a new pipeline between the two countries comes online, its CEO said on Monday. The pipeline between Poland and ...

Five injured in Baghdad protest ahead of Pope visit to Iraq

At least five people were injured on Monday when Iraqi security forces wielding clubs broke up a street protest in Baghdads central Tahrir Square, security and hospital sources said.Pope Francis plans a March 5-8 visit to Iraq despite deter...

French Ambassador visits Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Monday visited Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and said that he was impressed by the companys commitment of making Covid-19 vaccine a global public good, accessible and affordable throughout the ...

Shooting reported at Arkansas school; authorities say 1 hurt

One student was injured and an Arkansas school district placed on lockdown Monday morning, authorities said, following a reported shooting at a junior high school.Watson Chapel School District said the situation was contained and in a Faceb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021