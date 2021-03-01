English health authority says vaccines 80% effective at preventing hospitalisations in over-80s

English health authority says vaccines 80% effective at preventing hospitalisations in over-80sReuters | London | Updated: 01-03-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 22:57 IST
The Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are more than 80% effective at preventing hospitalisations in over-80s from COVID-19 after one dose of either shot, Public Health England (PHE) said on Monday, citing a pre-print study.
PHE said the real world study, with data generated from Britain's vaccine rollout, also found that protection against symptomatic COVID in those over 70, 4 weeks after the first dose, ranged between 57-61% for one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's shot and between 60-73% for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
