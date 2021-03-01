UK health official says more data needed on vaccine effectiveness on Brazil variant

UK health official says more data needed on vaccine effectiveness on Brazil variantReuters | London | Updated: 01-03-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 23:04 IST
More data is needed to access the effectiveness of vaccines against the so-called Brazil variant of COVID-19, an British health official said on Monday.
"The current vaccines have not yet been studied against this variant, and we will need to wait for further clinical and trial data to understand the vaccine effectiveness against this variant," Susan Hopkins from Public Health England told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
